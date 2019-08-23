Cincinnati school superintendent and police chief to provide updates on security

Now that school is back in session for Cincinnati Pubic Schools’ 36,000 students, the district’s superintendent and the city’s police chief are expected to address school security and pedestrian safety.

Superintendent Laura Mitchell and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac will hold a news conference to provide updates related to the upcoming school year.

The 10:30 a.m. briefing will take place at the school district’s headquarters on Burnet Avenue in Avondale.

Earlier this month, CPS rolled out its new three-year strategic plan, with one of the five goals addressing the health and safety of students.

The district plans to increase the number of school social workers from 26 to 35 by the end of the school year, reaching 52 social workers by 2021-2022.

Two years ago, the superintendent created a Safety Task Force comprised of law enforcement and safety officials from local and regional organizations to advise district officials on best practices to improve the safety and security of our schools.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive order creating a specialized division of Ohio Homeland Security devoted exclusively to the safety of Ohio’s students and schools.

The Ohio School Safety Center will assist local schools and law enforcement in preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats and acts of violence, including self-harm, through a holistic, solutions-based approach to improving school safety.

