How do you sell a 100 million singles? Well, be Flo Rida.

In the midst of his tour with Nelly and TLC, the “Snack” rapper kicked it with Hardbody Kiotti to discuss a number of things, from constantly grinding to make his own lane to his new record and what a “Snack” means to him, yes even for the ladies who are currently celebrating a Hot Girl Summer. Don’t worry, he and Kiotti get to music biz stuff and break down what is the most important key to every record in order to transform it to a hit!

Flo Rida Defines What A “Snack” Means To Him + More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted August 23, 2019

