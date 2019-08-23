CLOSE
Feature Story
Flo Rida Defines What A “Snack” Means To Him + More [EXCLUSIVE]

How do you sell a 100 million singles? Well, be Flo Rida.

In the midst of his tour with Nelly and TLC, the “Snack” rapper kicked it with Hardbody Kiotti to discuss a number of things, from constantly grinding to make his own lane to his new record and what a “Snack” means to him, yes even for the ladies who are currently celebrating a Hot Girl Summer. Don’t worry, he and Kiotti get to music biz stuff and break down what is the most important key to every record in order to transform it to a hit!

Watch the interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

