CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeThe Russ Parr Morning Show

Russ Rant: Black Folks Supporting Trump

Russ recently got into a debate with a Black pastor. Initially he thought that the issue of folks believing Trump is a christian was just with white Evangelicals but says ,”I was wrong!” The Black evangelicals are “so dangerous,” he explains, especially the pastors. The particular pastor he spoke with has “tremendous” influence over his congregation, some of them don’t read a thing Russ says, they just believe whatever he tells them. The belief among them is that Donald Trump is a Christian man so he’s okay. They really seem to be impressed by the fact that he is supposedly against abortion. Russ calls them “one issue voters,” and says, “to ignore the fact that someone stands for everything that you’re against is tragic.”

Russ Rant: Black Folks Supporting Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close