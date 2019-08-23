Russ recently got into a debate with a Black pastor. Initially he thought that the issue of folks believing Trump is a christian was just with white Evangelicals but says ,”I was wrong!” The Black evangelicals are “so dangerous,” he explains, especially the pastors. The particular pastor he spoke with has “tremendous” influence over his congregation, some of them don’t read a thing Russ says, they just believe whatever he tells them. The belief among them is that Donald Trump is a Christian man so he’s okay. They really seem to be impressed by the fact that he is supposedly against abortion. Russ calls them “one issue voters,” and says, “to ignore the fact that someone stands for everything that you’re against is tragic.”

Russ Rant: Black Folks Supporting Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

