CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Queen Latifah and More To Perform At VMAs In Tribute To New Jersey

An all-star lineup is set to represent.

QUEEN LATIFAH headlining the show on Jul. 10, 2013 at the Hollywood Bowl. QUEEN LATIFAH and vibraph

Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards keeps getting better and better and it hasn’t even aired yet.

Along with performances from Lil Nas X, Normani, Lizzo and a Video Vanguard nod to Missy Elliott, a newly announced lineup of Jersey’s finest will perform.

According to The Hollywood Reportera finale performance will pay tribute to the Garden State with several influential artists from the area. Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean will all hit the stage for what is being billed as a “collaborative performance.” Considering the awards show is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, it’s only right that these rap stars represent.

Be sure to tune in when it all goes down on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday. The pre-show is set to air at 7 p.m. ET/PT and will feature performances from CNCO, Ava Max and the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. Terrence J and Nessa will host the pre-show while comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the main awards.

Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, John Travolta, Keke Palmer, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are just a few of the presenters for the night. You can check out the full nominee list here!

Queen Latifah and More To Perform At VMAs In Tribute To New Jersey was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close