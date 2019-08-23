CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Missy Elliott’s Funky Fresh New Visuals Makes Creativity & The Heel-Toe Cool Again

Just in case you forgot about her healthy resume, hit the flip to refresh your memory.

DKNY Presents the Vanity Fair 'In Concert' Series

Source: Myrna Suarez / Getty

Finally! Missy Misdemeanor Elliott is back after a 14-year music hiatus, and we couldn’t be more hype. On Friday, the Queen of creativity released a highly anticipated collection of new songs with her new project ICONOLOGY — and it wouldn’t be a Missy rollout with some fire visuals to match.

She dropped the visuals for her new single, Throw It Back, and it feels like 2003 all over again.

Oh, and that’s not all. Missy will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards. Talk about way overdue!

And let’s be real, it’s almost like the world started over once Youtube and social media became a thing, making all the artists who put in work before that feel like dinosaurs. That’s why the return of Missy is so important for the culture.

Missy Misdemeanor Elliott was way ahead of her time when it came to production, melodies and spitting bars. She could rap without a ghostwriter, produce without loops, sing an R&B ballad and give you extraterrestrial videos at the same damn time. Miss E. can make an entire song rapping backward and it’ll top the charts. She’s your faves fave. Just ask Lizzo!

Needless to say, we’re glad that she’s making creativity cool again. These days, the legend is looking good and living better. But just in case you forgot about her healthy resume, hit the flip to refresh your memory.

Missy Elliott’s Funky Fresh New Visuals Makes Creativity & The Heel-Toe Cool Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close