CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards That Made Me Yell At The Screen

It was an emotional night.

Lizzo 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News


On Monday, one of pop culture’s biggest nights occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards had finally arrived and, of course, there were plenty of moments worthy of screen-yelling.

Some were great moments and some were moments that definitely could’ve cut thirty minutes from the overall runtime.

Hit the flip to check out eleven instances that definitely had me talking out loud.

Recap: 11 Moments From The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards That Made Me Yell At The Screen was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close