New Jersey Legends Closed Out the VMA’s!!

2017 BronzeLens Women SuperStars Luncheon

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

New Jersey represented last nite (August 26th) for the 2019 MTV VMA’s. Some of the dopest hip hop icons killed the stage and closed out the show with some old and new school. Ice-T, who is actually from New Jersey, introduced the performance, which consisted of Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature, Wyclef Jean, Redman and Queen Latifah.

Check out the video below:

Needless to say, it was a magical night and fans thoroughly enjoyed the show. Great job VMA’s! We can’t wait until next year.

 

New Jersey Legends Closed Out the VMA’s!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

