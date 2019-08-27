New Jersey Legends Closed Out the VMA’s!!

New Jersey represented last nite (August 26th) for the 2019 MTV VMA’s. Some of the dopest hip hop icons killed the stage and closed out the show with some old and new school. Ice-T, who is actually from New Jersey, introduced the performance, which consisted of Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature, Wyclef Jean, Redman and Queen Latifah.

Check out the video below:

Needless to say, it was a magical night and fans thoroughly enjoyed the show. Great job VMA’s! We can’t wait until next year.

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History 1. Before swag was swag, J.Lo and Puff Daddy had it. They were definitely the hottest couple at the 2000 VMAs, and may still hold that title even today. Source: 1 of 11 2. Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake were basically royalty in the late ’90s. This photo of them at the VMAs in 2000 looks more like a prom pic than an award show. Adorbs. Source: 2 of 11 3. Beyonce & Jay Z are the GOAT couple of every award show. Source: 3 of 11 4. 2003 was a great year for 50 Cent. He and Vivica A. Fox were a sexy couple before things went awry. Source: 4 of 11 5. Kanye West & Amber Rose at the 2009 VMAs will forever go down in history. Source: 5 of 11 6. Chris Brown & Rihanna were the “IT” couple of 2007. They even hit the stage to perform “Umbrella” together at the VMAs that same year. Source: 6 of 11 7. 2005 was such a different time. Ciara was virtually unknown to the masses, and Shad Moss was Bow Wow with a ponytail. Source: 7 of 11 8. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were just kids when they hit the VMA red carpet together in 2011. Source: 8 of 11 9. Ice T & Coco always bring lots of energy, wherever they go. Source: 9 of 11 10. Who knew back in 2007 that Katy Perry would be a huge star and Travis McCoy would be missing in action? Source: 10 of 11 11. Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey were the cutest couple in Hollywood before reality TV fame. Here they are at the 2005 VMAs during happier times. Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History 11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

New Jersey Legends Closed Out the VMA’s!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com