GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight Inches & Lizzo’s Retro Beehive

Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo were two of the first artists to hit the VMAs red carpet last night and their statement looks stood-out throughout the celebrity filled evening. Both ladies worked with celebrity stylists to achieve their looks and here’s how you can get them too.
Celebrity Stylist Alonzo Arnold on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bone Straight” Inches
“For the red carpet, Meg wanted a look that was classic, but still gave that extra length she could whip over her shoulder at any moment.”
- To create this look, start off by prepping her hair with the Suave Professionals Almond + Shea Shampoo and Conditioner for deep moisture and shine.
- Next, take a blow dryer on medium setting to the hair with a detangling comb attachment.
- Once you’ve blown out the length, run Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum through the inches to hold shape and tame any flyaways.
- Flat iron hair straight on a high heat setting.
- Spritz Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray to hold the look in place and add extra shine.
Shelby Swain for Dove Hair on Lizzo’s Retro Glam Beehive
“We wanted a sultry, glam look for Lizzo tonight. Using legend Brigette Bardot as inspo, we landed on this cheeky-but-chic retro beehive.”
- My first step was shampooing the hair and conditioning with Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo ($3.99) and Dove Intensive Repair Conditioner ($3.99) to ensure that the hair was balanced and properly moisturized to receive product and be perfectly placed.
- Secondly, I used the Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($4.99) and blew the hair out using a blow dryer and round brush. Heat protectant is so important to use during prep as it preserves the integrity of the hair.
- After I blow dried her hair, I set the hair in curls and let the ends set for 20 minutes.
- Next, I used the Dove Care Between Washes Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($5.99) spray to tease the hair for major volume to ensure maximum fullness for the beehive.
- Finally, I used Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray ($4.99) to mold and form the beehive. This was great for keeping the hair soft which helped to really form the beehive. Finally, I finished with the Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.99) for long lasting hold and shine!
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards
