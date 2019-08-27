CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club?

The two made it rain with not a cloud in sight.

Nene Leakes

Source: photo: WENN

The hot girl summer is clearly not over yet. Two media titans dropped their past issues for a fun time that included dancers and tequila.

As spotted on Page Six Wendy Williams and her former foe Nene Leakes have made up and they decided to paint the town red now that they are back on good terms. The two reportedly took their talents to FlashDancers; a pricey gentleman’s club in the Tribeca section of Manhattan. According to the report they originally linked at Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 album release party earlier that night then made their way to the shake joint. Sources say Williams and Leakes partied the night away with shots of Don Julio 1942 and multiple female dancers.

This came to many as a surprise as the ladies have had their history of shading one another. In 2014 the New Jersey native expressed her disappointment in Nene “defacing” her $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag. As expected Leakes did not bite her tongue about Wendy telling reporters she should “be scared”. It is also rumored their rift turned so petty Williams allegedly asked Fox to pull the plug on Nene’s television deal.

The personalities shared photos from their time together on their respective social media feeds. Wendy’s caption made it clear the two are back friends. “Why is REAL life soo funny?! Renewed girls are the best time!” she wrote.

Season 11 of The Wendy Williams Show returns Monday, September 16.

Photo: IZZY/WENN.com

Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close