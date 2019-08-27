CLOSE
Reebok Dropping Swarovski Crystal Laced Sneaker Via Amazon and Google Home

Reebok "Crystal Coated" Club C

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok is rolling out an all-new way to cop an exclusive sneaker. Its “Sport The Unexpected” campaign finds the brand dropping an exclusive, Cardi B endorsed Club C via a new Amazon and Google Home skill.

Through September 7, consumers worldwide will be given the chance to win a pair limited-edition “Crystal Coated” Club C kicks that pay homage to Reebok’s “Nails” spot starring Cardi B.

Only 50 winners will get a Club C that’s been laced with hand-placed Swarovski crystals.

The instructions:

For a chance to win, simply follow the below:

  1. Start your journey by saying one of the below prompts:
    1. For Amazon say, “Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker Drop”
    2. For Google Home say, “Hey Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop”

 

  1. Come back to the skill on 9/7 between 10 AM and 12 PM EST to enter by saying
    1. For Amazon say, “Hey Alexa, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won”
    2. For Google Home say, “Hey Google, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won”

 

  1. Officially enter into the drop by saying the passcode “Get my Club C’s”

Find out more info over at www.reebok.com/us/reebok-sneaker-drop.

Check out detailed photos of Reebok’s “Crystal Coated” Club C below.

Gonna hurt to catch L’s via Alexa, though.

Reebok "Crystal Coated" Club C

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok "Crystal Coated" Club C

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok "Crystal Coated" Club C

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Photo: Reebok

Reebok Dropping Swarovski Crystal Laced Sneaker Via Amazon and Google Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com

