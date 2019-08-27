CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Richard Pryor Jr. Says He Was Molested By Paul Mooney [Video]

The 58-year-old son of the famous comic didn't want to touch the alleged hit his father took out on Mooney, however.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

If anyone thought the ordeal regarding Paul Mooney and the sexual abuse allegations he faces were going away anytime soon, think again. Richard Pryor Jr. said, in so many words, that he was indeed under the age of consent when a sexual encounter between him and Mooney occurred.

TMZ exclusively reports:

Our camera guy ran into Richard Pryor Jr. Tuesday in NYC and asked about Rashon Kahn’s allegations — about the sex, and Richard Sr. putting a $1 million hit on Mooney after finding out.

Richard Jr. didn’t want to touch the alleged hit, but he quickly said the sex with Mooney happened long before the ’80s … as the bodyguard had claimed. Jr. told us it happened when he was just a teenager. He never gave us a specific age, but afterward his rep told us it was definitely “under the age of consent.”

Our photog didn’t have that information in the field and asked Richard Jr. if the sex with Mooney was consensual. Watch the clip … Jr. let us know, in no uncertain terms, it could NOT have been consensual.

Mooney has already issued a statement saying that the alleged encounter did not happen.

Photo: Getty

Richard Pryor Jr. Says He Was Molested By Paul Mooney [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close