Who is #1 on the Highest Paid Women In Music List?

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

The ladies of music made some major coins this year but only one of them topped the list of “Forbes Highest-Paid Women in Music” and that’s none other than Taylor Swift.

2010 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Swift came in at #1 bringing in a cool $185 million according to Forbes.com.

Fox's "American Idol 2011" Finale - Results Show - Show

Queen Bey, Beyonce, came in at the #2 spot bringing in $81M.

V Festival 2011 Chelmsford - Day 2

With all of her business ventures, Rihanna came in at #3 with $62 million. The rest of the list consisted of:

4 Katy Perry $57.5M

5 P!nk $57M

6 Ariana Grande $48M

7 Jennifer Lopez $43M

8 Lady Gaga $39.5M

9 Celine Dion $37.5M

10 Shakira $35M

Check out the full list here.

 

Who is #1 on the Highest Paid Women In Music List? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

