Richard Pryor Put a Hit on Paul Mooney?

Whoa! This is an explosive story! Reports say that Richard Pryor once out a hit out on fellow comedian Paul Mooney for sexually violating his son, Richard Pryor, Jr. Pryor’s bodyguard told the story in a recent interview.

According to TMZ.com, Rashon Khahn was Pryor’s bodyguard and trainer. Khahn told the publication, ComedyHype.com, that Mooney sexually assaulted Richard Pryor, Jr and when Pryor found out he wanted Mooney killed. He allegedly put a bounty on Mooney’s head of $1M. Khahn said that he waited a few days until Pryor wasn’t high on drugs to make sure that he was serious about the allegations, that is when Pryor confirmed that he was very serious.

Khahn says Pryor felt betrayed because Mooney was his friend and because he violated his son. He added the hit never happened because of the incident went Pryor was set on fire. Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, confirmed the story.

It should be noted that Khahn is about to release a tell-all book. Paul Mooney’s publicist, Cassandra Williams, tells TMZ … “there is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

