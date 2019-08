Black women have to work an extra 233 days to earn what a white man earns in a year. August 22 marked the day that a Black woman would have earned what a white man did in 2018 alone. Full time working women across all careers and ethnicity earn 80% of mens median earning. D.L. says either we start paying women fairly or starting a new challenger.

Jazzy Report: Pay Women Equally was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

