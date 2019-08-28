CLOSE
Which Cars Get the Most Speeding Tickets?

Xilla Valentine

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

I would have never guessed this one. Do you know which make and model vehicle gets the most speeding tickets?

Auto Sales Rise In November With Chrysler Leading The Pack

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

 

According to car insurance finder company Insurify, Subaru’s high-performance compact sedan.  Insurify looked at more than 1.6 million quote requests, which required applicants to note if they had a speeding ticket on their record. They found overall, 11.28 percent of respondents said they did. Which is not abnormal, but 20.12 percent of those drivers drove that make and model Subaru. Coming in next on the list is the Scion FR-S (19.09), Volkswagen GTI (16.92), and Hyundai Genesis Coupe (15.75) sports cars. There weren’t any clear patterns related to brands, but the top ten vehicles for speeding all had price bases under the estimated average of $37,285.

Does this surprise you?

 

 

Which Cars Get the Most Speeding Tickets? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

