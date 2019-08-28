CLOSE
Did Judge Mathis Spit on the Valet??

Police are Currently Investigating Judge Mathis

2013 BET Awards - Debra Lee's Pre-BET Awards Celebration - Red Carpet

Source: Jason Kempin/BET / Getty

Not the homie Judge Mathis! The Honorable Judge Greg Mathis is being investigated by authorities for allegedly spitting on a valet driver in Detroit.

 

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Mathis was leaving a Detroit restaurant and headed to valet to retrieve his Rolls Royce. The valet driver was on the lot looking for a vehicle for another customer and didn’t realize that he had the keys to Mathis’s car in his pocket. It took the valet 15-20 to come back with the keys. The valet alleges that when he did return, Mathis began to curse and shout at him. He apologized for taking the keys on accident and that’s when he claims that Mathis became even more upset and spat on him then drove away in his vehicle.

Showtime's VIP Pre-Fight Party For 'MAYHEM: MAYWEATHER VS. MAIDANA 2'

Source: David Becker / Getty

The valet filed a police report alleging criminal assault. There were said to have been multiple witnesses on the scene and cops are investigating.

 

 

