Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi B’s Ad

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Winning season continues for rapper Cardi B Not only will she be starring in her first movie, Hustlers, she is now the inspiration behind Reebok’s latest giveaway. As we know, Cardi has never been afraid of a little sparkle. It’s her shiny personality that inspired the latest collaboration with Reebok. The brand is giving away 50 pairs of Swarovski covered Club C Sneakers.

When the brand announced that Cardi was going to be the face of Reebok and released the ad of her superhuman manicure, it drew lots of attention. The response prompted a giveaway of the sneakers in the ad with Swarovski crystals as an added bonus. From now until September 7th, you can enter to win your own pair of Crystal Coated Club C sneakers. Only 50 pairs of the limited edition sneakers will be given away. 

Here’s the catch, in order to enter to win the sneakers, you must have Alexa or Google Home. If you have Alexa, you’ll say, “Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker drop.” If you have Google Home say, “Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop.” From there, the Reebok Sneaker Drop skill will download and you’ll be asked a bunch of logistical questions like your name, and shoe size. On September 7th, from 10 am to 12 noon E.S.T., check Alexa or Google Home to see if you’re a winner. Simply say, “Hey Alexa, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won,” or, “Hey Google, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won.” If you fall short of winning this contest, have no fear. You can purchase the Club C sneakers seen in the advertisement and customize it with your own crystals! 

Via a press release, Reebok explained why Cardi B was the perfect inspiration for their bedazzled Club C sneakers. They described her as, “An artist who continues to defy convention in her professional and personal life.” They continued to say, “Cardi B is the ultimate champion of those who challenge the status quo and are anything but expected.

Congratulations! We love to see our girl getting her coin!

The 2019 BET Awards nominations are in and as expected, Cardi B leads the pack with 7 nominations including, "Best Female Hip-Hop" artist and "Album Of The Year." The female rap category has become the most anticipated award of the night, but we have a feeling all eyes will be glued to who wins the best male rap award. The late Nipsey Hussle is nominated alongside J. Cole, 21 Savage, Drake, Meek Mill and Travis Scott. With a Grammy-nominated album, we're sure it will be an emotional moment during the telecast. This year's ceremony will take place Sunday, June 23rd at 8/7c at the Staples Center. See who else scored nominations, below:

 

Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi B’s Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

