CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking To Hire 1,000 New Flight Attendants

Directly Below Shot Of Airplane Flying In Sky

Source: Copyright Xinzheng. All Rights Reserved. / Getty

From Fox5atlanta 

Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta could make that dream a reality. The Atlanta flight company is looking to hire about 1,000 flight attendants for the new season. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be fluent in english. Bi-lingual applicants definitely have an advantage, so I might brush up on my Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

Delta Air Lines employs over 80,000 international employees and have flights all over the globe. Give it a shot, this could be the start of a new life!

If you would like to apply click here

—–

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking To Hire 1,000 New Flight Attendants was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close