Leslie Jones Leaving Saturday Night Live

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Leslie Jones now has her weekends free!

The comedienne is leaving Saturday Night Live after appearing on the NBC sketch comedy show for 5 seasons.

Jones began her stint at SNL in early 2014 as a writer and was promoted to a cast member for the 2014-2015 season.

But, don’t expect her to take any breaks! Earlier this month, Jones announced that she will be hosting an hour-long Netflix stand-up special that will premiere in 2020. She’s also been captured on the set of the “Coming to America” reboot.

The 45th season of Saturday Night Live premieres on September 28th.

Source: CBS News

Photos
