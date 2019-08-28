CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative Opportunities

The 51-year-old comic has a number of projects coming, including an upcoming Netflix special.

70th Emmy Awards (2018) - Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Leslie Jones has been one of the standout cast members of Saturday Night Live and now her time with the long-running sketch series is done. Jones is leaving to pursue a number of new creative opportunities, including an upcoming Netflix standup special.

Page Six reports:

The comic, 51, recently scored a role in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming To America” sequel as well as her own Netflix special.

A source told us: “Leslie has chosen to depart as she has several upcoming projects in the works — and she thought it was the right time to go.”

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, Kate McKinnon will return, we’re told.

Jones is currently on screen in “Angry Birds 2” and will film her Netflix stand-up comedy special in Washington, DC, on Sept. 10 at the Warner Theatre.

Jones joined the cast originally as a member of the show’s writing staff and was asked to join the full-time ranks in 2014.

Photo: WENN

Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative Opportunities was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close