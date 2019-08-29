CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Name Removed from MTV’s Video Vanguard Award

Source: Phil Dent / Getty

Oh Wow! So we are finding out today, on Michael Jackson’s birthday (August 29th), that Michael’s name has been removed from MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. What a way to celebrate his birthday.

Source: Pool / Getty

Did you notice during Monday nights show, that the network did not mention his name when referencing the Video Vanguard Award? The original name was the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but the only person that referenced it as that was the recipient of the award, Missy Elliott.

Check out the video below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, MTV received a lot of pressure to remove the King of Pop’s name from the award following the release of the Leaving Neverland documentary that premiered on HBO earlier this year.

What do you think? Should they have removed his name?

 

[caption id="attachment_3024096" align="aligncenter" width="658"] Source: Dave Hogan / Getty[/caption] Leaving Neverland portrays Michael Jackson as a pedophile and sexual abuser. The documentary, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year, premiered on HBO last night and sent #BlackTwitter into a frenzy with incredulous fans. Wade Robinson and James Safechuck accused the beloved entertainer of molesting them while they were 7 and 10-years-old. Robinson and Safechuck revealed heartbreaking details about their alleged time with MJ at the controversial Neverland Ranch. Their shocking allegations sent social media awry and polarized critics and fans, leaving them debating if the documentary was self-serving and a plot to extort money out of the MJ estate. Jackie, Tito and Marlon denied the accusations against their brother during an interview with Gayle King on CBS. “I know Michael. I’m the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for, what he was all about, bringing the world together, making kids happy,” they said. It seems like the public agrees with the brothers. According to critics of the documentary, there are no receipts or evidence, besides pictures, to validate their claims. Here’s what they’re saying:

