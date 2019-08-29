Oh Wow! So we are finding out today, on Michael Jackson’s birthday (August 29th), that Michael’s name has been removed from MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. What a way to celebrate his birthday.

Did you notice during Monday nights show, that the network did not mention his name when referencing the Video Vanguard Award? The original name was the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but the only person that referenced it as that was the recipient of the award, Missy Elliott.

Check out the video below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, MTV received a lot of pressure to remove the King of Pop’s name from the award following the release of the Leaving Neverland documentary that premiered on HBO earlier this year.

What do you think? Should they have removed his name?

Michael Jackson’s Name Removed from MTV’s Video Vanguard Award was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com