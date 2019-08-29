CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Pain: How To Heal And Move Forward

Close up of crying upset small boy,, UK

Source: UniversalImagesGroup / Getty

As a child, you thought it was the end of the world will you fell a hurt your knee. Then as a teen, you experienced what you believed was heartbreak. Being an adult is no walk in the park. My mother always says, “getting old ain’t for wimps.” Pain is associated with every stage of our lives.

Pain is a word we use when we feel discomfort other far from what we are used to. When we love, we’re happy but when that loved one is gone or we experience heartache. Then here comes that pesky tormenting feeling that we can’t go on.

How do you move on from pain when it’s something, ice or a band-aid can’t heal?

  1. Decide now, to let go – You have to make this choice immediately, you can’t keep reliving the pain. You have to stop going over the details in your head when you get a thought of the person that hurt you
  2. Establish the pain and your role in the conflict – Allowing yourself to let go and release the pain is important. Get it out through by venting to a friend, or writing in a journal, or writing a letter to the person, but don’t send it. These are all great exercises that promote the releasing of the hurt that you’re feeling.
  3. You can’t play the victim forever – Don’t allow power to anyone and stop having your seat at the pity party of one. You have to ask yourself, do you want to keep feeling bad or is it your time to reclaim your happiness?
  4.  Time to focus on what’s happening right now- Simple, it happened, let it go, and move forward. There isn’t a time machine to go back, you can only live in the now, and make it a great day.
  5. Forgive, the person and yourself- The moment of truth, are you willing to move forward? You aren’t weak when you forgive a person, it makes you stronger.

Victoria Said It

 

Pain: How To Heal And Move Forward was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close