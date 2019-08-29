CLOSE
Aveda Launches It’s First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection

While many beauty companies are jumping on the bandwagon of creating cruelty-free and organic products, Aveda has long been creating all-natural offerings. Recognized by Peta as a cruelty-free brand, almost all of their products including hair, body and skin are vegan. Now, the brand has become 100 percent vegan with its new lipstick collection, Feed My Lips Pure Nourish Mint Liquid Color Balm ($29.00, Aveda.com).

Free of beeswax and honey, the seven-piece collection includes a diverse range of lipstick and lip gloss shades. From cherry reds to classic nudes and everything in between, the Feed My Lips Pure Nourish Mint Liquid Color Balm provides a huge color payoff. Its sheer to medium coverage also comes in handy for days when we’re deciding on a simple everyday look or opting for a glamorous beauty beat.

Made with a unique formula that applies like a balm for a soft textured finish, this line will provide all day coverage- eight hours without bleeding to be exact! Each lippie is 100 percent vegan, 93 percent naturally derived and created with all-natural ingredients to give your pout the nourishment that it needs. Each shade is infused with a unique super fruit blend of açai, pomegranate, avocado and mangosteen to give your lips a kissably smooth feel.
Certified organic organic cupuaçu fruit butter helps skin retain moisture so there is no need to reapply throughout the day. There is also a rich blend of botanical oils, including certified organic kukui, jojoba and sunflower that help to soften the lips. While most lippies on the market tend to crack after applying, this offering will definitely go the distance with your makeup looks.
Best of all, each shade provides an organic peppermint, vanilla and ginger aroma-flavor. There is also a custom-tip with a unique curve that provides seamless application and control with every use.
The brand didn’t just stop at creating a vegan lippie, their packaging is also eco-friendly! Each cap and wand applicator is made with 20 percent PCR aluminum while the carton is composed of 100 percent post-consumer recycled fiber.
If you’re ready to add a vegan-friendly lip collection to your beauty arsenal, the Feed My Lips Pure Nourish Mint Liquid Color Balm will be available on Aveda’s website and stores September 1st!
Aveda Launches It's First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

