While Simone Biles is out here breaking records, her brother has gotten himself into some major trouble and has recently arrested for a triple murder.

Reports say that 24 yr old, Tevin Biles Thomas, was allegedly a part of a shooting that happened in Cleveland around New Year’s Eve that left 3 men dead. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, an uninvited group of people came to the air BnB and some type of confrontation ensued. Biles Thomas allegedly drew a weapon and fired it at the suspects. They all ran, two of them died instantly and a third died at the hospital.

Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21 and Devaughn Gibson, 23 all died from their gunshot wounds. There were no weapons recovered from the victims. After an eight-month investigation, Biles Thomas was charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

His arraignment is scheduled for September 13 in Cleveland.

Simone Biles has not spoken publicly about the arrest. For more information, click here.

Simone Biles Brother Arrested For Triple Murder was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

