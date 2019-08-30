CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Adut Akech Calls Out Australian Magazine For Using Another Model’s Image For Her Interview

Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Source: Peter White / Getty

According to an Australian magazine, all Black people look a like. WHO Magazine has issued an apology after running an interview they had with South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech but posting a photo of model Flavia Lazarus. The magazine claims the modeling agency sent over a photo of the wrong model.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Akech addressed the unfortunate situation.

I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me.

For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl.

This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This  is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same.

I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly – but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry

Akech used this interview as an opportunity to discuss people’s views on refugees. The story of how she fled South Sudan to go to Kenya where she lived in a refugee camp before seeking asylum in Australia in 2008 is powerful. She has since decided to use her platform to have an ongoing and open dialogue about refugees. Unfortunately the photo mix up redirects the conversation from her cause to another issue that is prevalent in the black community.

WHO Magazine’s lackluster apology doesn’t show that they understand or empathize with the model. OPR, the agency that is said to have sent over the incorrect photos, said in a statement to ABC, “The error was administrative and unintentional and we sincerely apologise for this mistake and any upset it has caused to the models involved, and our client the City of Melbourne.”

Kudos to her for calling the publication out for their lack of professionalism.

DON’T MISS:

Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With Vitiligo In New Campaign

All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection

Video Director Tried To Swap Out A Dark Skin Model For A Light Skin Model & Tory Lanez Wasn’t Having It

CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event

All The Black Celebrities And Models That Came To Celebrate Pyer Moss Winning The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award

14 photos Launch gallery

All The Black Celebrities And Models That Came To Celebrate Pyer Moss Winning The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award

Continue reading All The Black Celebrities And Models That Came To Celebrate Pyer Moss Winning The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award

All The Black Celebrities And Models That Came To Celebrate Pyer Moss Winning The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award

The CFDA is a prestigious, invite-only, fashion association for the best of American designers. They have over 500 members and it's considered an honor amongst U.S. fashion designers to be invited for membership. The CFDA supports new and emerging designers and has given over $9.5 million dollars in support since it's founding. They have been leaning into black talent. Last year's winner was Queens-born designer Telfar Clemens of Telfar. This year's winner, Kerby Jean-Raymond, creator of Pyer Moss, brought out the best in black excellence to support his win. Click through our gallery and see everyone who attended and what they wore. You'll be inspired for your next look!

Adut Akech Calls Out Australian Magazine For Using Another Model’s Image For Her Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close