CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

He's Seeking $5,000 In Damages

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

A Tennessee man felt so victimized by the shortage of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich that he decided to sue the fast-food chain.

Crag Barr of East Ridge, Tennessee is challenging the company, accusing Popeyes of false advertising, deceptive business practices and causing him to waste “countless time driving” to and from local chains to find the sandwich.

High demand for the sandwich grew to a fever pitch across the nation as chains began posting signs on windows saying they were sold out and on limited stock. Popeyes’ corporate Twitter account had to post a message to fans to inform them that the sandwich was sold out and would be returning at a later date.

Barr also claimed in his suit that he was scammed out of money from an individual who posted an ad online claiming that he could get sandwiches from a location where the fast-food chain had some hidden in the back. He paid the man $25 but according to his claim, received nothing in return.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” Barr told local paper The Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

He also claims he suffered tire damage and that one of his rims were cracked during his search for the sandwich. For all of his troubles, agony, and inability to get the chicken sandwich to see what all the hype was about, he’s seeking $5,000 in damages.

RELATED: Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

RELATED: Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes &amp; Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close