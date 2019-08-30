Revelations?: Kim Kardashian Teases New Kanye West Album, ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West, who once rapped “I made “Jesus Walks,” I’m never going to hell” is apparently working on a Gospel album. His lovely wife, Kim Kardashian got the internet buzzing sharing a photo of the rumored tracklist for the alleged LP.

MAGA Ye has made it abundantly clear he has given his life to the lord with his recent Sunday Service events. He has even hinted at wanting to start his own church. After failing to deliver his “highly-anticipated” Yandhi album last September, Thursday (August 29) Yeezy’s wife, Kim Kardashian got the Yeezites excited with just a photo. In it, we can see an apparent tracklist for an album titled Jesus Is King. Based on some of the tracks titles, it strongly hints at West’s next project possibly being a gospel one.

The album is reportedly dropping September 27, will be 12 tracks long and features Sunday Service songs including Coachella premiered songs “Water” and “Garden.”

Yandhi was initially supposed to drop on Septemeber 29 following West’s baffling Saturday Night Live performance. It subsequently had its wig pushed back to til Black Friday last year before Yeezy decided to shelve it indefinitely. Since then unfinished tracks that were supposedly on the album started “leaking” online throughout the year.

No one has been able to confirm if indeed Jesus Is King is legit going to be Ye’s next project. We shall see if Kim and her husband were just trolling us.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted August 30, 2019

