The original cast of Coming to America is slowly but surely coming back to film for the sequel.

One star that’s been seen on set is our favorite McDowell’s employee Louie Anderson.

Anderson told TMZ that his time on set was the “greatest experience.” He did not reveal any other secrets from the movie.

