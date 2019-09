We’ve been patiently waiting for this moment and its finally here! After 4 year long years since his last album.

Common has released his album “Let Love”

Features on the album include; Swizz Beatz, Jill Scott, Daniel Caesar, and others.

Source: complex.com

Common Drops Album! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted August 30, 2019

Also On 100.3: