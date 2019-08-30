Janet Jackson may be leaving Las Vegas but she’s certainly the lucky lady. The iconic artist hit the Park Theater for her Metamorphosis residency that reportedly brought in 13-million dollars over 76,813 tickets. The average for the show was 722-thousand dollars and 4,000 tickets a night, positions Jackson among the best Vegas performers of the decade. Fans of Janet Jackson that live in Hawaii can catch a special 30th-anniversary celebration of Rhythm Nation at the Blaisdell Arena on November 20 and 21st.

(Source-Billboard)

Janet Jackson’s Vegas Residency Pulls In Millions was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted August 30, 2019

