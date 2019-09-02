Well, if you complain loud enough on social media, you can change some things.

50 Cent is changing the new “Power” theme song back to its original after receiving thousands of complaints. Over the weekend, the Power creator hopped on Instagram to inform his followers that the original theme song will return next week and you can stop bothering him about it. 50 Cent, who’s been on the road performing at club events recently, has been hit with a barrage of complaints from fans and celebrities alike over the remix of “Big Rich Town.”

What were your thoughts of the new version?

50 Cent Changes “Power” Theme Song After Complaints was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: