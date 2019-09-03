CLOSE
DeVon Franklin Explains Why Faith Is His Superpower

Jonathan McReynolds

In a world where your difference is your destiny, DeVon Franklin uses faith as his superpower.

In his childhood, he battled a devastating loss that rocked his family to the core. But, armed with on-screen heroes as inspiration and church as a home base, he went to war against his circumstances. He was empowered by his mother and a team of super women who were determined to give DeVon and his brothers a chance.

As the hero of his own story, DeVon reveals the highs and lows on his “Road to Golden.” Watch:

This is the second installment of the Black & Positively Golden™ series presented by McDonald’s.®

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple

As Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this week, we wanted to cherish their bond by sharing some of their sweetest and best moments yet!

DeVon Franklin Explains Why Faith Is His Superpower

