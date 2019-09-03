CLOSE
Police search for suspects who stole $1 million dollars from Fifth Third Bank

Cincinnati police continue to search for two people who they say are involved in the alleged theft of more than $1 million from Fifth Third Bank.

In June, the Hamilton County prosecutor announced the indictments of five people for the theft.

Vernon Johnson, 26; DeMarlo Harris, 29; DeShay Melton, 25; Shammon Richard, 21; and Karen Smith, 27, all face felony charges, including theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery and money laundering charges, in this case.

The prosecutor said Johnson and others deposited bad checks into various Fifth Third Bank accounts between May 17 and June 28. Before the checks cleared, the group would withdraw funds from Fifth Third Bank ATMs, the Belterra and JACK casinos and check-cashing locations around Greater Cincinnati and Indiana, according to the indictment.

Cincinnati police said Harris was arrested, but they’re still looking for Smith and Richard.

According to police, Smith is known to frequent the Silverton and Deer Park areas. Smith is around five feet, seven inches in height, and weighs about 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Richard is known to frequent the Mount Healthy, Sharonville and West Chester areas. Richard is around five feet, 11 inches in height, and weighs about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If convicted, Smith could face up to 6 1/2 years in prison and the others could each face up to 24 years in prison, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith and Richard is asked to call Detective Cynthia Alexander at 513-352-6435.

