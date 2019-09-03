CLOSE
Brad Pitt Hits Up Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Watts

We can't say we saw this one coming...

76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 'Ad Astra' -Premiere

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Is Kanye West’s Sunday Service congregation going to become the new age Scientology? Probably not, but every week it seems like a new celebrity is gravitating towards his sermons and the latest is none other than Benjamin Button a.k.a. Brad Pitt.

TMZ is reporting that the Troy star decided to take in Kanye’s musical gospel over the weekend at a church parking lot in Watts, Los Angeles where he joined the likes of L.A. Reid, Big Boy, Adrienne Bailon, and Kardashian clan members Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall.

From TMZ:

Brad was among the large group of worshipers who surrounded Kanye and his choir Sunday in the parking lot of a church. We’re told it was a spur-of-the-moment deal, and Brad’s presence was a surprise to almost everyone who showed up. 
Maybe it shouldn’t be going forward, ’cause our sources tell us this is his second time coming.Feels like Brad is personally experiencing what could possibly become a future sequel to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Just sayin.’Check out the Hollywood heartthrob dapping up the Louis Vuitton Don below.

View this post on Instagram

Kanye West and Brad Pitt 🥰 @dcapofficial

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

Photo: WENN

Brad Pitt Hits Up Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Watts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

