Future has a lot of baby mamas….and Russ got into a little “debate” with a man after he said “rap is not a career.” He said that because he doesn’t believe that years down the line Future’s rap career will support him and his many children. But, he says “you can get mad all you want.” There are a lot of people who have had half careers in rap, but lots of rappers who are still around have careers. Ice cube and Ice-T have careers, rap is “short term money.” Russ believes after one or two albums you’re done. He says he’s trying to be realistic, “have options and do more than one thing.”

Russ Rant: Rapping Is A Short Term Career was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

