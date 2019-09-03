CLOSE
Whitney Houston’s Hologram Going on Tour

Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

If you have any plans to travel to the UK next year maybe you will consider stopping by Whitney Houston’s hologram tour!

The show will start touring next year and be staged by Base Entertainment–who have worked on holographic shows before.  It will include some of Whitney’s biggest hits and “be as authentic as possible,” according to the VP of Primary Music Publishing.

There is also expected to be a release of a Christmas song that was recorded by Houston.

Stay tuned for more!

Source: musicweek.com

