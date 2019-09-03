If you have any plans to travel to the UK next year maybe you will consider stopping by Whitney Houston’s hologram tour!

The show will start touring next year and be staged by Base Entertainment–who have worked on holographic shows before. It will include some of Whitney’s biggest hits and “be as authentic as possible,” according to the VP of Primary Music Publishing.

There is also expected to be a release of a Christmas song that was recorded by Houston.

Stay tuned for more!

Source: musicweek.com

See Also:

We are getting NEW MUSIC from Whitney Houston

Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Use On “Black Monday”

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 13 photos Launch gallery 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 1. Whitney Houston In 1986 Source: 1 of 13 2. Whitney Houston In 1988 Source: 2 of 13 3. Whitney Houston In 1994 Source: 3 of 13 4. Whitney Houston In 1998 Source: 4 of 13 5. Whitney In 1988 Source: 5 of 13 6. Whitney In 1993 Source: 6 of 13 7. Whitney Houston Source: 7 of 13 8. Whitney Houston Source: 8 of 13 9. Whitney Houston In 1988 Source: 9 of 13 10. Whitney Houston In 1988 Source: 10 of 13 11. Whitney Houston In 1998 Source: 11 of 13 12. Whitney Houston In 1988 Source: 12 of 13 13. Whitney Houston Source: 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Going on Tour was originally published on tlcnaptown.com