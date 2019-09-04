CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44 Minutes To Reach U.S. Open Semi-Finals

Williams recorded her 100th U.S. Open victory after winning the contest.

US Open Tennis Tournament 2019

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Serena Williams might not be the dominant force in women’s tennis as she once was, but she is still in the top 10 of the WTA rankings as evidenced by her Tuesday night (September 3) performance at the U.S. Open. The world No. 8 player took out No. 18 ranked Wang Qiang in 44 minutes, proving there is still a reason to fear the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Tennis.com reports:

Serena Williams wrapped up her quarterfinal win—marking her 100th US Open victory—over Wang Qiang in a tidy 44 minutes. She won 6-1, 6-0, and hit 25 winners. Her opponent, the 18th-ranked payer in the world, hit none.

“It’s really unbelievable: literally because from when I first stated here I think I was 16, I didn’t think I would ever get to 100,” Serena said. “It never crossed my mind that I’d still be out here.”

She wasn’t “out here” for very long, with Wang not getting on the board until after she trailed 5-0. The post-match interview took longer than the last few games. Any injury concerns over her rolled ankle are well behind the 37-year-old.

“I’m still here,” she said. “So physically I’m feeling great.”

Williams has a task ahead of her on Thursday as the 37-year0old is set to take on No. 5 ranked 24-year-old Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina on Thursday (September 5).

Photo: Getty

Too Easy: Serena Williams Dispatches Opponent In 44 Minutes To Reach U.S. Open Semi-Finals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close