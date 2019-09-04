CLOSE
Rest In Peace: Trina’s Mother Passes Away From Cancer

Prayers up.

Source: ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 01: Rapper Trina attends 2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament at Bowlmor lanes on September 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 

Trina and her family suffered a major loss this week. It is has been confirmed her mother is no longer with us.

VIBE is reporting that Vernessa Taylor died on Tuesday, September 3. According to TMZ a representative from Trina’s team confirmed that the 62-year-old lost her battle to cancer. “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance” the rep said via a statement.

While the “Single Again” rapper has yet to acknowledge the loss via her social media feeds she made it clear her mother was her everything in an Instagram post from June. “My entire world .. my strength, my weakness, my reason for never giving up, my peace, my joy, my EVERYTHING…”.

She also paid tribute to her queen on her latest album The One on the closing track “Mama”. You can here the song below.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com

Rest In Peace: Trina’s Mother Passes Away From Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

