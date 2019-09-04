CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kevin Hart On Route To Recovery After Post-Accident Back Surgery

The comedian and actor was involved in an accident over the holiday weekend.

Michael Rubin Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Arturo Holmes/WENN.com / WENN

Kevin Hart was involved in a terrible car wreck over the weekend and it is truly miraculous that he and his fellow passengers survived judging by the images that have surfaced. The comedian and actor underwent surgery to address his back injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery but is looking at plenty of physical therapy ahead.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Kevin tell us he’s expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week. However, he’ll have a heavy physical therapy workload in the coming weeks, along with a steady schedule of follow-up doctors appointments.

While we’ve been told Kevin’s Sunday night back surgery was a success — there’s still work to be done to ensure he comes back 100 percent.

TMZ broke the story … cops say Kevin was riding shotgun in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda early Sunday morning when it careened off Mulholland Highway, leaving the driver and a backseat passenger pinned. Kevin left the scene to get medical help and was taken to a nearby hospital.

As has been reported, Hart was a passenger while Jared Black drove along with Black’s fiancee and the Hart family’s physical trainer Rebecca Broxterman, joined along. Black’s condition is still unknown while Broxterman only suffered minor injuries.

Photo: WENN

Kevin Hart On Route To Recovery After Post-Accident Back Surgery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close