A school safety and security officer at Marion-Franklin High School was alerted Wednesday morning that someone was smoking marijuana in a school bathroom. Upon entering the area just outside of a bathroom the officer stopped Waki Malik Bryant, a student, and searched his backpack.
In the backpack, the officer found waist pack with a loaded magazine, handgun, marijuana and a digital scale. Columbus Police was called and Bryant was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone.
Ohio Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to School was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com