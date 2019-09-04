CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ariana Grande Suing Forever 21

56th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 and she wants no less than $10 million from the brand.

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

According to E!Online.com, Grande is suing Forever 21 and RileyRose for “unauthorized use” of her “name, image, likeness and music” to promote their brands and boost sales. Riley Rose is the beauty company that was started by the daughters of Forever 21 founders.

According to the lawsuit, the brand tried signing Grande to an endorsement deal which was turned down because they weren’t offering enough money for the superstar. Then they allegedly used her music and likeness in their social media post in January and February 2019 and they did not compensate her.

This news comes after the brand has filed for bankruptcy. For more info, click here.

 

Ariana Grande Suing Forever 21 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close