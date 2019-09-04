CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real

There is no doubt now.

Jeezy

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

For those holding out hope that Jeezy and The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai weren’t really an item, ya lost. The Atlanta rapper announced her as his #WCW on Instagram so they’re clearly on the road to marriage per social media protocol in 2019.

“She love when I talk dat fly $hit… 🤫 #wcw,” was Jeezy’s caption for a photo of him with his arm around the shoulders of Mai.

 

She also to the ‘Gram to share a pic of her and her Trap rapper boyfriend on a beach.

Our condolences to all the women who thought they would be ones to lock the Snowman down. It happens.

View this post on Instagram

$hit…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏

A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on

Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close