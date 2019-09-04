For those holding out hope that Jeezy and The Real talk show host Jeannie Mai weren’t really an item, ya lost. The Atlanta rapper announced her as his #WCW on Instagram so they’re clearly on the road to marriage per social media protocol in 2019.

“She love when I talk dat fly $hit… #wcw,” was Jeezy’s caption for a photo of him with his arm around the shoulders of Mai.

She also to the ‘Gram to share a pic of her and her Trap rapper boyfriend on a beach.

Our condolences to all the women who thought they would be ones to lock the Snowman down. It happens.

Jeezy Makes Jeannie Mai His #WCW On Instagram So You Know It’s Real was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: