Northeast Ohio residents and organizations are each doing their part to help those who are struggling in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Mario’s Barbershop, located on Broadview Road in Parma, is accepting items as owner Mario Innocenzi is collecting them before giving them over to FEMA.

This is the latest donation drop-off Innocenzi is hosting at his barber shop.

Also providing help is the area chapter of the American Red Cross, as WKYC.com explains:

So far, 18 trained responders have joined more than 1,900 from across the country. By Tuesday, the Red Cross had shelters in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

If you are looking to help in any way, contact Mario’s Barbershop and the Red Cross.

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JOSE LUIS MAGANA and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ADAM DELGIUDICE and Getty Images

Post and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

How Northeast Ohio Is Stepping Up To Help Those Affected by Hurricane Dorian was originally published on wzakcleveland.com