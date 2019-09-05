CLOSE
Berry Gordy Gives Millions To Motown Museum Expansion

Detroit Cityscapes and City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

 

The 50-million-dollar expansion of the Motown Museum in Detroit is receiving a large gift from the man that founded the Motown Records label. Berry Gordy is giving four-million-dollars to the project that was announced in 2016.

 

The Motown Museum project has also received donations from several businesses including Ford Motor Company as well as individuals. The Motown label was started by Gordy in 1959 and then moved to Los Angeles in 1972. The 60th Anniversary of the label will be highlighted the weekend of September 21st to the 23rd and will feature a tribute to Gordy with a concert and performances by the Four Tops, Temptations, Martha Reeves and other artists.

(Source–Billboard)

Berry Gordy Gives Millions To Motown Museum Expansion was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

