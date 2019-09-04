Rihanna To Help Dorian Victims

Rihanna says she’s going to be helping victims in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian laid waste to large swaths of the Caribbean nation this week. The singer, a native of Barbados, took to Twitter Monday to express her heartbreak at the scenes of devastation coming out of the Bahamas. At least seven people died there as the monster storm remained stationary over the country for nearly two days. Rihanna said her nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, will be sending relief to the islands. The storm has weakened but still poses a threat to the southeastern United States.

