Detroit songwriter and rapper Lizzo has nabbed her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with “Truth Hurts.” The anthemic song jumped from number three to number one of the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart this week and Lizzo’s ascension to the apex can probably, at least in part, be credited to her dazzling performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last week. In addition to the Hot 100 chart, the song is at the number two on Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales chart and number four on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart after garnering 34.4 million U.S. streams within a week-long span. Lizzo jumped on her Instagram account yesterday and thanked her fans for making “Truth Hurts” number one.

(Source-Billboard)

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Tops Billboard Charts was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

