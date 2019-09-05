Tyler Perry Promises to Help Rebuild Bahamas!

Tyler Perry’s generosity is rearing its beautiful head again. The mega-producer, writer, and actor is vowing to help rebuild the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island.

Perry made this post to social media with the caption that read, “To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again. #HurricaneDorian

According to Red Cross, more than 13,000 houses on Grand Bahama and Abaco are believed to be severely damaged or destroyed. U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people will need food. We predict that more celebs will step up to help the island to rebuild.

Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening 29 photos Launch gallery Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening 1. HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire Host ‘Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 1 of 29 2. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 2 of 29 3. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 3 of 29 4. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 4 of 29 5. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 5 of 29 6. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 6 of 29 7. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 7 of 29 8. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 8 of 29 9. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 9 of 29 10. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 10 of 29 11. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 11 of 29 12. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 12 of 29 13. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 13 of 29 14. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 14 of 29 15. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 15 of 29 16. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 16 of 29 17. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 17 of 29 18. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 18 of 29 19. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 19 of 29 20. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 20 of 29 21. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 21 of 29 22. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 22 of 29 23. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 23 of 29 24. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 24 of 29 25. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 25 of 29 26. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 26 of 29 27. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 27 of 29 28. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 28 of 29 29. Nobody’s Fool Screening + Afterparty Source: 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening (New York, NY) – October 29, 2018 – On Monday, Hello Beautiful & Madame Noire presented a special screening of Tyler Perry’s first rated R, romantic comedy, Nobody’s Fool. Over 150 influencers filled the upscale cinema, iPic Theater located at the Fulton market in NYC. Every plush seat in the house was filled as the crowd of mover and shakers received and intro by the films director, Tyler Perry, after a warm welcome from Senior Content Director for the Women’s Division at iOne Digital, Brande Victorian. After the movie, the evening’s host, Yandy Smith-Harris, took the stage to keep the crowd hype, and introduce the night’s moderator, Deputy Editor for Hello Beautiful, Shamika Sanders, who executed an energetic Q&A with two of the movie’s stars, Tika Sumpter and Amber Riley. The evening ended with a post reception in the Tuck Room, a modern speakeasy for hand crafted cocktails, located upstairs in iPic Theaters, sponsored by MARTELL. Notables in the building included, Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley, Yandy Smith-Harris, Safaree, Laquan Smith (Designer), Krystal Garner (Winner of BET’s #GrandHustle), Darnell King & Santos Garcia ( BET’s #HustleinBK), Mouse Jones (BET’s I’ll apologize Later) and Avielle Amor (Beauty Influencer), just to name a few.

Tyler Perry Promises to Help Rebuild Bahamas! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com