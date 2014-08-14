CLOSE
North West’s Adorable Modeling Debut; Nicki Minaj Sued For Her Diva ‘Tude & More

Erykah Badu Serves Up Designer Realness 

Yasssss! Erykah Badu served up some 70’s beaded realness for InStyle’s 20th Anniversary issue. The Ricardo Tisci spread decked out the green-eyed songbird in Christian Louboutin, Helmut Lang, Emporio Armani, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Herve Leger and more big label threads.

This is the second time that Tisci and Badu have teamed up. When Badu was chosen as the face of Givenchy’s Spring 2014 campaign, Tisci admitted that he was a super fan. It’s just that voodoo that Badu do. These images are absolutely hypnotizing!

Check Out The Full Spread:

North West’s Adorable Modeling Debut; Nicki Minaj Sued For Her Diva ‘Tude & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

