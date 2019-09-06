CLOSE
University of Alabama’s Dean Of Students, Resigns Following Controversial Tweets

Jamie Riley, the dean of students at the University of Alabama, has resigned a day after Breitbart published a story highlighting tweets from the dean contending police are racist and other controversial statements.

“Dr. Jamie Riley has resigned his position at The University of Alabama by mutual agreement. Neither party will have any further comments,” a spokeswoman for the university said in an email to AL.com.

Riley’s resignation comes just one day after the alt-right website published screenshots of three of the dean’s tweets from 2016 and 2017.

One of the tweets suggested that police are racist.

“The [American] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley tweeted in September 2017, according to a Breitbart screenshot. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

( Jamie Riley Twitter Via Breitbart )

( Jamie Riley Twitter Via Breitbart )

( Jamie Riley Twitter Via Breitbart )

In an October 2016 tweet, Riley suggests that movies about slavery are made to “remind black people of our place in society.”

In October 2017, Riley tweeted that whites can’t judge racism because they don’t experience it.

“I’m baffled about how the first thing white people say is, ‘That’s not racist!’ when they can’t even experience racism,” Riley tweeted, according to Breitbart.

Riley’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

UA named Riley, who was then executive director and chief executive officer of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., dean of students in February.

