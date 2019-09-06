Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In Death Of Infant [Video]

Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her care at a day care facility.

According to Fox 29, Police and emergency medical services responded to the Little People Child Development Center around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Aug 29.

Officers found a 4-month-old child unresponsive and transported the infant girl to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Dejoynay M. Ferguson was the assigned caregiver of the victim in the infant room. According to police, Ferguson placed her hands over the infant’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive.

Once the child was unresponsive, Ferguson allegedly placed the child back into a crib and waited 20 minutes to advise the facility’s owner that the infant was unresponsive. The owner then called 911.

Ferguson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and arraigned. Bail was set at $1 million cash.

As a result of this investigation, the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the center indefinitely.

Our Favorite Celeb Babies

13 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Celeb Babies

Continue reading Our Favorite Celeb Babies

Our Favorite Celeb Babies

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In Death Of Infant [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close